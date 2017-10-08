Shock as community mourns beloved barista

THERE has been an outpouring of grief via social media as the Gympie community pays tribute to well known businessman Giovanni Giorno.

The colourful owner of Emilia's cafe passed away on Friday afternoon after going into cardiac arrest last Sunday.

"Words almost fail me at this time. A tragic loss for Gympie. Our thoughts, love and prayers are with you, Jodi and family. May you be comforted by the knowledge that the love of your life was also salient to so many of us. He richly blessed us in so many ways. Giovanni, you will be missed," said member for Gympie Tony Perrett.

Katheryn Webster said via Facebook, "What a beautiful man that has touched so many with a simple gift of a smile.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"To his beautiful partner, just ask this town for support and we will all be there for you."

Karen McNamaara said she was "devastated" and "shocked" when she heard the news.

"Such a special and unique soul who certainly had a natural gift of genuine love," she said.

"Such a hard worker, and a smile that made any day a good one.

"My love and hugs to Jodi, and all of the family.

"Please take some comfort to know that the cafe has touched so many lives.

"A breath of light, love, and something very special."

Mr Giorno is survived by his wife and two children.

FB comments:

Kara Alice: Jodi I am so horribly saddened by this news. The world has lost a wonderful person and the community has lost part of its identity. All my love to you and your beautiful family.

Chris Anderson: He was no simple barista. He had an outlook not like any other. Passion wasn't simply a fashionable word for him, but rather a way of living. Jodi, Ysha, and Ale you were blessed more than most to have known, loved and been loved by him.

Fiona Astley: To our dearest friends with broken hearts we say goodbye to one of the most passionate men I had the pleasure to know.

Family is forever and our family Jodi will always be there for you, Ysha and Ale. xx

Renee Priem: Life was always brighter with that big Giovanni smile, every single time you walked in the door, he always made you feel like an old friend!

Sending lots of 💙

Gerry Hillier: Always in our hearts, Giovanni. You blessed our days with humour, warmth, kindness eccentricity and brilliant coffee. You were part of so many people's day and loved by so many.

Diane Ebsworth: Giovanni and Jodi it feels you have been a part of our Gympie lives for such a long time, as visiting Emilia's is always a warm and heartfelt respite, a much loved space. We always feel embraced and welcomed by Giovanni's cheeky smile; a beautiful man with the biggest heart, immensely proud papa and husband and a passionate coffee devotee.

Andy Lennard: Cannot believe this news . Shocked and saddened. The community has lost one its most humble icons. A special family has lost a very special man well before time . . So sorry to hear this . :(