Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

The collapse is one of a string of business closures in recent months.

The collapse is one of a string of business closures in recent months.

AUSTRALIAN clothing and accessories company Bullzye has gone into liquidation.

A liquidation notice was published on the Australian Securities and Investment Commission website on March 11.

Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer of Grant Thornton Australia have been appointed the liquidators.

A general meeting of the members of the company was held on March 9 and it was resolved that the company be wound up.

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

The company is registered as Bullzye Pty Ltd and also Territory Brands Australia.

According to Bullzye's website, the company was founded in 1999 and is 100 per cent Australian owned and operated.

There are physical stores in Rockhampton, Mackay, Bundaberg, Townsville and Toowoomba, along with the online store.

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

It comes after news of Kikki K stationary moving into voluntary administration, Colette closing 10 stores, Harris Scarfe closing 31 and McWilliam Wines going into voluntary administration.

Fashion chain Bardot planned to shut 58 stores across the nation, EB Games would close at least 19 stores and Jeanswest also entered voluntary administration.