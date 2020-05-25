Shock as 3 people victims of hit and runs in Gympie

Generic photo of a shopping centre car park, where two of Gympie’s three hit and runs on Friday occurred. Picture: Chris Eastman

GYMPIE police are investigating the shocking case of three people being targeting in hit and runs in Gympie last Friday.

Two of the hit and runs occurred in shopping centre car parks and one occurred in a car parked on the side of a road.

Hit and run occurs when the driver of a car hits another car and drives off without stopping, rendering assistance or providing contact and insurance details to the driver that has been hit.

This includes failing to make any attempt to leave contact details under the persons windscreen wiper if the hit car is unoccupied at the time.

Cars parked in a shopping centre car park. Picture: Chris Eastman

All three cars were parked at the time and two of the victims were with their cars when it happened.

In all incidents, the offending vehicles registrations were taken for police and insurance companies to follow up.

File photo of a Gympie shopping centre car park.

Failing to stop and provide your details at the scene of a crash can result in a fine of $266.

If you are a witness to a hit and run, try and get the offending vehicles registration number and leave a note on the victim’s car, believe me – the good deed will be much appreciated.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2001053915, QP2001054769, QP2001057230 within the online suspicious activity form