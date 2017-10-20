26°
Shock announcement: major Gympie region event called off

Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic 2013, Borumba Dam. Cody Neal with red claw that he caught.
Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic 2013, Borumba Dam. Cody Neal with red claw that he caught. David Crossley
Tom Daunt
THE Mary Valley economy is set to take a significant hit after the closure of the Borumba Dam camping ground on Tuesday with the announcement this morning the Lion's Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic has been cancelled.

Fishing Classic Committee Chair, Glenn Williams, said that the Lions Club had considered a number of options including moving to a different venue before making the decision.

"We also had discussions with Seqwater who offered us access to the site for the event, however, we felt that we could not properly manage the logistical problems associated with the running of the grounds for the weekend,” Mr Williams said.

"We are not blaming anyone for the cancellation as it was simply the result of commercial decisions over the future of the site.

MORE: Why the Borumba Dam camping ground closed.

"It is not the end of the Lions Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic as the Club is determined to be back in 2018 with the relaunch of a bigger and better competition at the revamped campgrounds”.

"Those who had paid entry fees would be receiving full refunds within the next week or so,” he said.

The Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic attracts hundreds of anglers from all over the country.

It acts as one of the main funding boosters for the Mary Valley economy.

