SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: Beloved Bay event cancelled

ONE of Tin Can Bay's most iconic events will not go ahead this year after a shock Chamber of Commerce announcement.

The annual Seafood Festival, run by the Chamber of Commerce and held every September at the Foreshore, was cancelled last week after lengthy committee meetings.

The Festival's Facebook page broke the unfortunate news to devastated locals.

Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival mascots. Contributed

"Unfortunately this year the Seafood Festival is not going ahead,” the post read.

"A lot of discussions have resulted in the Chamber of Commerce committee making this decision.

"Apologies to everyone emailing and messaging, we didn't want to give you non-committal answers.

"Thank you everyone for your support, and we look forward to seeing (you) at the next event.”

The post read plans are in place to bring the Festival "back bigger and better next year”

"We didn't want to slap something together that was not of the standard you all know and love.”

Many businesses will be affected by the cancellation, including Aaron Crowden (left) and Gary Spencer from Lee Fishing Company. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

Reactions to the announcement were mixed, though most respondents expressed their continued support for the Festival's future.

"It is a shame but it will be good to have a bit of an overhaul and freshen it up for next year,” Gina Moore said.

"It takes a huge amount of work & planning to make an event this big successful .... look forward to it next year.”

"Very sad ... but looking forward to seeing a bigger a better festival next year,” Kellie Leary said.

Tin Can Bay prepares for this Saturday's Seafood Festival. Lee Fishing Company, Tin Can Bay are stocking up ready for the festival. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

Others criticised the decision and blamed poor organisation for the cancellation.

"They'll have had a whole year to organise something spectacular by September so how the hell is that slapping something together,” Belinda Bandearg said.

"They can't organise something in 12 months, are they serious. Pitiful.”

"That's because it is left up to only 2-3 people that do all the work,” Shelley Bird countered.

The Chamber of Commerce highlighted their upcoming Charity Dinner, set to take place on August 18th, as an alternative event for locals to get behind.

More to come.