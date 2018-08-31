SHOCK AND HORROR: Mary St traders react to council decision

UP IN ARMS: Spokesman for Mary Street Traders Tony Goodman is shocked that council have taken the gold rush out from Mary Street.

MARY Street traders said yesterday they were outraged at plans to relocate the iconic Gold Rush street parade to Mellor St.

The council announced on Thursday the street parade would this year start at the top of Mellor St and finish near the library car park. It would not go into Mary Street at all.

It said it had made the decision after consulting with Mary Street businesses.

But Mary Street businesses said yesterday they had told the council the did not want the parade relocated.

Mary St business owner and CBD reference group spokeswoman Lorraine Broadley said she was disappointed.

"In June we had a consultation with a council employee and was told that council were considering a different route,” she said.

"(The reference group) then spoke to the majority of Mary St traders who voiced their concern over changing the venue, and everyone wanted it to stay.

"I had a phone call with council and voiced my findings, but somewhere in between, something has gone wrong.”

Peter Patrick: I dislike they're taking everything out of Mary Street which isn't good for business. Philippe Coquerand

Mrs Broadley said the council was told Mary Street businesses would be happy to stay open throughout the parade.

"There was concern over businesses being closed in the afternoon during the parade, but we said we would do anything to keep it running in Mary St, if that meant being open, we said we would,” she said.

"I think it's critical that we have the event. In 1867, Gympie was the town that saved Queensland and right now, I feel like we're downplaying the goldfields.

"There is a bit of a feeling that council does a token consultation, it does seem consultation gets misconstrued.”

Warrick Hosking: I think it's silly, it's all about an agenda. It's a tradition. Having it in Mary Street was working well. Philippe Coquerand

A council spokesman said the council had consulted with business owners in Mary St "to ensure the move would not impact on their trade.”

"The feedback council received indicated business owners would prefer to close early and enjoy the festivities,” he said.

"The parade route is more than 500m long - equal to the length of Mary Street. Floats will gather along Lady Mary Terrace as before and the parade will start at the top of Mellor St and terminate in the Town Hall carpark.

"Keeping the parade and the billycarts in the same street will enhance the viewer experience and avoid the need for people to travel from one end of town to the other for these activities.

"Mellor street also has a safe and manageable slope making it better suited to billycarts as well as floats featuring community groups.”

Ket Chuenjai: I don't think it's a good idea because it's taking people away from Mary Street. Philippe Coquerand

Prominent Mary St businessman, and the man behind the Winter Trees on Mary and other special events, Tony Goodman said he was shocked at the move.

to find the gold rush parade was no longer going through Mary St when he read The Gympie Times paper yesterday.

"I was shocked,” Mr Goodman said.

"I had a chance to get around to most of the traders and everyone of them has been horrified,” Mr Goodman said.

"From an event that has been in the street for 50 years, I cannot understand the logic and that's what I'm trying to assess from council.”

Mr Goodman said he could understand a billy cart race being run down Mellor St but the parade should remain in Mary St.

The parade will be held during the Rush Carnivale family fun day on Saturday, October 13, from 1.30pm.