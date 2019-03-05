SHOCK: Advocates angered by island dingo deaths

SAD: Simon Stretton, owner of Durong Dingo Sanctuary, said two dingoes on Fraser Island should not have been destroyed.

DINGO advocates have reacted with shock and dismay after two of the animals were destroyed on Fraser Island.

The dingoes were euthanised after a nine-year-old French boy and his mother were attacked near Eurong Beach last week.

The boy suffered serious leg injuries in the attack.

Marilyn Nuske, founder of Fraser Island Dingo Conservation, and Simon Stretton, owner of Durong Dingo Sanctuary, said the animals should not have been destroyed.

"We're pretty angry and very distressed," Ms Nuske said.

"This should never have happened."

Ms Nuske said more rangers should be employed to monitor tourists on the island and ensure incidents like that which unfolded last week did not keep happening.

She said Eurong Beach was a known hotspot for interactions with dingoes.

"They are supposed to be protecting them. I'm absolutely shocked by this," Ms Nuske said.

With 750,000 visitors to the island each year, she said the island needed at least 100 rangers and there needed to be special attention paid to areas where attacks happened.

Mr Stretton said dingoes often waited until the sun went down to scavenge by the shoreline.

He said that was something tourists needed to educated about, adding that he did not want to see people stopped from going to the island.

However he does wonder if there should be a cap placed on the number of visitors allowed, or if children should be able to go at all.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said any decision to euthanise a high-risk, sick or injured dingo was selective, precise and only considered as a last resort.

"Due to the severity of the attack on French tourists, a decision was made in consultation with Butchulla Traditional Owners to euthanise the dingoes involved," he said.