Frost blankets Albert Park at 6am Wednesday morning
Frost blankets Albert Park at 6am Wednesday morning
Weather

Shock -1.7C 'feels like' temp sweeps across Gympie

Frances Klein
by
8th Aug 2018 6:35 AM

GYMPIE was hit with the coldest August morning in five years today as the temperature swung sharply below zero, delivering a 'feels like' temperature of -1.7C as frost and fog blanketed the region.

The temperature officailly dropped to -0.3C at 6.20am; which is not only 7C degrees below the average for this time of year, but 15C colder than yesterday morning.

The combination of north-westerly winds and a warm atmosphere yesterday and Monday delivered much-higher than average minimum temperatures, before a south-westerly change moved in, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak.

 

The Mary River was swirling with fog as below zero temperatures hit Gympie on Wednesday morning.
The Mary River was swirling with fog as below zero temperatures hit Gympie on Wednesday morning.

Mr Blazak said while a 15C fluctuation is fairly large, it is not uncommon to see two or three cool changes in each winter month.

Tomorrow morning is still expected to be "fairly fresh" the forecaster said, with an expected two degree increase in the minimum, but by the weekend moisture returning to the air will bring temperatures back to the average.

Gympie's coldest recent August mornings

  • 2013: -0.3C
  • 2012: -0.8C
  • 2008: - 1.7C

 

The Mary River was swirling with fog as below zero temperatures hit Gympie on Wednesday morning.
The Mary River was swirling with fog as below zero temperatures hit Gympie on Wednesday morning.

    Local Partners