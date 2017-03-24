Shoaling concern prompts warning for mariners crossing Wide Bay Bar

MARINERS are being asked to err on the side of caution when crossing the Wide Bay Bar, with shifts in the seabed leading to shoaling concerns.

A survey by Maritime Safety Queensland has recently been conducted on the stretch of water, with results expected to be released near the end of next week.

The results of the survey will likely result in significant changes to the navigation routes across the bar.

If you want to keep track of all the Tin Can Bay news, click here to follow the topic

Mariners using the area are being asked to take notice of upcoming changes as MSQ works to resolve navigation problems caused by shoaling.

Updated notices will be released to the public while realigning of the Hook Point light and reference points are reinstalled.

The bar is one of the most notorious crossings in south-east Queensland, leading many boats astray.

A constantly-shifting sandbar doesn't make things easier out on the water, with the Tin Can Bay Coast Guard saying mariners should contact them if they had concerns about crossing the bar.

The recent shifts are just the latest in a series already seen in the area this year.

"We advise anybody navigating the Wide Bay Bar to continue checking our radio room for the latest information,” Tin Can Bay Coast Guard posted on its Facebook page.

"The 'Notice to Mariners 101' is still the most current, although a new temporary notice will be issued in the near future.”

For more, phone 5486 4290.