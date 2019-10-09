Shine investors want answers

A FEW QUESTIONS

We hear a number of investors in chronically-troubled Shine Lawyers just might have a few pointed questions at the firm's AGM later this month in Brisbane.

They continue to have concerns about top gun Cath Evans, who arrived quietly as a consultant at the firm in March 2017 after a disastrous reign as CEO of rival outfit Slater & Gordon in the UK.

Just five months later she was named CEO of Shine and then, in November last year, she stepped in to the job of Group Chief Operating Officer.

Curiously, there were no announcements to the ASX about any of these moves, which saw the respected former COO at the time, Rick Dennis, head for the exits earlier this year.

Dennis, a former EY operative, declined to comment yesterday. But City Beat spies tell us that he is merely one of a significant number of senior players who have departed after allegedly crossing swords with Evans.

Simon Morrison, MD of Shine Lawyers.

Among those who have gone are Grant Dearlove, who oversaw the "growth and markets'' division, and Grant Zeller, who spent nearly 30 years as "national corporate services manager'' and remains among the Top-20 shareholders in the group. Dearlove declined to comment and Zeller could not be contacted.

Also out the door are a chief marketing officer, a chief information officer, a "chief people officer'', a senior player in WA and two top figures in New Zealand.

"Managing director Simon Morrison and the board have not said anything to the market about the departure of much of their management team,'' one insider told us.

"Surely the investors should know this. It is material that all these people have left and that the company is now run by the person who was integral in the Slater's disaster.''

UK DISASTER

That last point is a reference to Evans' 20-plus years at Slater & Gordon, which included three years as head of the UK business through to mid-2015.

It was during this period that the law firm splashed out a whopping $1.3 billion for the professional services division of a British outfit known as Quindell.

It turned out to be a catastrophic move and has won notoriety from some market watchers as among the top-five worst acquisitions of all time.

Slater & Gordon eventually wrote off two-thirds of the purchase price and suffered a net loss of more than $1 billion.

But Evans appears to have emerged unscathed, walking away from the group three months later with a $375,000 payout and an under-the-radar return to Australia.

Neither Evans nor Morrison, who just presided over a 26 per cent drop in full-year profit, returned calls seeking comment yesterday.

But a Shine spin doctor told us the firm had no obligation to report to the ASX the various appointments of Evans to senior positions. That's despite plenty of other firms routinely putting out announcements about new CEOs or COOs.

He also lavished praise on her tenure. "Ms Evans is an inspiring and results-driven leader who is helping Shine and its exceptionally talented team meet its goals for the short, medium, and long-term future,'' he said.

Nevertheless, the law firm, which still touts its tie up with crusader Erin Brockovich, has suffered a horror few years of profits under pressure, writedowns, a depressed share price and wilting morale.

Meanwhile, former Shine boss Courtney Petersen, who left in 2016 after a deeply-polarising reign, has now resurfaced at Virgin Australia as a key lieutenant for new chief Paul Scurrah.

She has been retained as a consultant overseeing "strategy and transition''.

Despite the warm and fuzzy corporate jargon, it means she's one of the head choppers as the airline looks to slash 750 jobs in a restructure following seven consecutive years of losses.