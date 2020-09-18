Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
News

Shifty shopper’s rubbish excuse for Big W bin loot

Jessica Grewal
18th Sep 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been caught out trying to play staff for fools at Big W.

Catherine Jane Elder pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to attempting to steal.

The court heard Big W staff had watched Elder walk about the Hervey Bay store with a large flip top bin, filling it with items of clothing, things from the health and beauty section and confectionary.

Community Newsletter SignUp

As she was attempting to check out, paying only for the bin, a staff member opened it to reveal the items inside.

Elder told the staff member she thought all the items inside were included in the price of the bin.

She then purchased a second bin and left her loot at the store.

The total cost of the items in the bin was $526.85

Elder later told police the only reason she didn't steal the items was because she was challenged by staff.

She was given a fine of $600 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Friends pry fisherman's arm from shark's mouth

        Premium Content Friends pry fisherman's arm from shark's mouth

        News Witnesses had to free the man from the shark's mouth

        School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Premium Content School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Education The Queensland school year will end two days sooner than planned

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor