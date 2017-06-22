She's Deb and she's here to help

ACROSS THE BORDERLINE: Deb Frecklington and Tony Perrett join at the dividing line of their electorates.

Woolooga welcomes new state member: Nanango state mebmer Deb Frecklington meets her newest constituents.

NANANGO state MP Deb Frecklington did not have to wait long to feel a connection with the new parts of her electorate.

Meeting a resident beside the Wide Bay Hwy on the electoral border, Mrs Frecklington soon discovered she was a school friend of the man's wife.

The chance meeting was the cap to a busy morning touring Goomeri, Kilkivan and Woolooga, which were moved into the Nanango electorate in the State Government's boundary realignment.

Mrs Frecklington, who is also the deputy leader of the Opposition, said she was "excited” by the "common sense” changes which had occurred in the realignment, and had already heard some of the most pressing issues for residents.

"Just from the couple of hours I spent here this morning it's obvious roads is the major issue,” she said.

Health services and local representation were also on the list.

"It's obvious people want really good support from their council as well,” she said.

"One of the issues I'm hearing is we need to make sure that Goomeri, Kilkivan, Woolooga all feel well represented by their council.

"It's one of the issues with these really large councils.”

Living in Kingaroy, Mrs Frecklington said she was not concerned distance was going to be an issue when it came to representing the new towns.

"The good thing about patches like this end of my electorate is that whenever I am travelling out of the electorate I will be coming through this area,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"I feel as though I can keep a really good eye over it.”

She also stressed the importance of ensuring the region was not overlooked, which can often happen with country electorates.

"We need to make sure we have a really strong and loud voice in parliament so those towns can be heard over and above the bigger patches.”

She was joined on the tour by Gympie state member Tony Perrett, who at one point in the electoral restructuring debate thought the towns would become part of his electorate.