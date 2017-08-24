Sheik of Scrubby Creek kicks off Muster Main Stage

YOU don't have to love country music to love the Gympie Muster, but it helps.

Gympie's fabulous, fun, iconic festival started out as a purely country music event 36 years ago when the Webb Brothers put on the very first one at Widgee.

Today it remains, predominantly, a country music festival, but offers a dedicated Blues and Roots venue for those whose tastes go that way and who love rock and roll and line dancing, as well as plenty of bush poetry, country rock, and even 80s music (we do love our 80s).

True die-hards will love to see the Sheik of Scrubby Creek, Chad Morgan, kick off today's Main Stage action at 4pm, Graeme Connors plays at 7.45 tomorrow night and Adam Brand on Saturday night, as well as Travis Collins, Jessica Mauboy, Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp and our very own country music darling, Caitlyn Shadbolt.

The Bushwackers will have everyone up dancing when they play Main Stage tonight at 9pm - and there's nothing quite like The Hill or the mosh pit when Main Stage is "going off”.

To say it's awesome is an understatement. If you are lucky enough to be on The Hill tomorrow night you will be part of a special sing-along with Busby Marou being recorded by ABC Radio.