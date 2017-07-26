26°
Sheep 'ripped apart' in wild dog attack

scott kovacevic
| 26th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
DEAD: The remains of the family sheep which were killed in a wild dog attack.
DEAD: The remains of the family sheep which were killed in a wild dog attack.

A VICIOUS wild dog attack has devastated a Tamaree family, with most of their sheep slaughtered in one bloody night.

A ram, four ewes and five lambs were killed as a result of the attack, which owner Wayne Ellis only discovered on Sunday morning.

Worse, some of the animals were still clinging to life when Mr Ellis found them.

"We had to put down three of them that were still alive," he said.

Two sheep survived the attack, which went unheard by the Ellis family during the night. Mr Ellis said the animals' deaths had been hard on his four children.

"They become family pets," he said.

"It's not a good thing to see them ripped apart in the paddock."

That the ram, which weighed 70-80kg, could be killed was especially concerning.

"If it can pull down a ram it can pull down a little kid," he said.

 

Beloved ram Ellis Stanley (left) in happier times.
Beloved ram Ellis Stanley (left) in happier times.

It was not the only attack reported in Tamaree that night, either.

"A lady had her border collie on the road behind us attacked as well," Mr Ellis said.

It was a troubling turn of events for the family, who had lived in Tamaree for more than eight years without any problem.

With the property surrounded by a 1.5m high chain fence, Mr Ellis believes the attackers entered from the forest the property backs on to.

Two other sheep which survived have been relocated to a friend's place while Gympie Regional Council installed motion detectors in the paddock.

Mr Ellis said the council's response had been great.

A council spokeswoman said the council was working with Tamaree residents to understand the activity.

She said residents should look out for signs regarding their control program in the area to ensure they and their pets remain safe.

"Residents in this area are encouraged to be vigilant with their pets and livestock as these dogs appear to be particularly confident and coming close to homes," she said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie tamaree wild dog attack wild dogs

