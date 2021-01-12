Menu
A shed fire on Stanley Street in the early hours of the morning saw the whole structure in flames as fireys worked to contain the blaze. Picture: File
Life

Shed in heart of Gympie burns to ground overnight

Kristen Camp
12th Jan 2021 9:32 AM
A shed in Stanley Street went up in flames overnight, with the whole structure “fully alight” at one stage.

The fire posed no risk to surrounding properties and fire services arrived at 1:25am to contain the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman was unable to clarirfy if the shed was in the back or front yard of a house, but Stanley Street is a residential area in the heart of Gympie.

Paramedics arrived at 1:35am, but no patients had to be assessed.

By 2am, the fire had been put out.

Investigations are continuing this morning.

