Shed, car and paddock ablaze in fire near Gympie

Fire crews on the scene of a grass fire at Widgee.

Fire crews on the scene of a grass fire at Widgee. Josh Preston

A GRASS fire has badly damaged a shed and car at Widgee and burnt out a paddock on Thornside Road.

The fire which is believed to have started in the shed earlier today, was reported to fire authorities at 11.30am.

Fire crews on the scene of a grass fire at Widgee today. Josh Preston

Five crews are still on the scene but it is believed they have brought the blaze under control and are remaining to keep damping it down and make sure it does not flare up. The shed fire has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown, though a shed, a car and the paddock were well alight when fire fighters arrived on the scene, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency media spokeswoman.

The fire is believed to have burnt out an area of about 100m x 200m.