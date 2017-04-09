Shearing and drugs don't mix: PETA

PETA has accused Aussie shearers of being cruel to sheep.

PETA's new billboard in Horsham asking people to report shearers who use "ice” or other drugs has certainly occasioned some comment in western Victoria and throughout the country.

So far, five shearers have been sentenced on cruelty to animals charges, and another is scheduled to appear next month.

These shearers' appalling treatment of sheep was documented in a PETA US video exposé, which revealed that shearers beat scared sheep in the face with electric clippers, punched them, and stamped on their heads and necks.

While Horsham is in the eye of the storm, this billboard is not targeting these particular cases. Abuse of sheep in shearing sheds is widespread and systemic, and the investigators found gratuitous cruelty in every one of the 19 Australian sheds that they visited.

While drugs are not the only cause of such abuse, they undoubtedly play a part. Liberal Party delegate and wool producer Robert Lawrence said that one shearer on his farm "(broke) 14 legs (of sheep) during two days' shearing” and called drug use one of the "top three issues facing the wool industry”.

Shearing and drugs do not mix. In order to curtail some of the worst abuses, all shearers should be tested for drugs before they report to work. If they refuse, they should be fired.

PETA's billboard urges anyone who witnesses abuse or negligence involving animals to report it. Consumers can make a significant difference, too. The only way to ensure that no animals suffer for our food and clothing choices is to go vegan.

Ashley Fruno,

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Australia.