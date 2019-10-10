'She was out of my league' - Gympie couple ties the knot

WEDDED BLISS: Chris Watson and Stacey Mochalski after their September wedding.

WEDDED BLISS: Chris Watson and Stacey Mochalski after their September wedding. Photography by Bambi

THEY are the Gympie powerhouse couple who were in the friend-zone for four years before love intervened in 2017.

Meet acting officer in charge of Gympie Road Policing Unit Chris Watson, 50, and his wife, acting deputy principal at Gympie West State School Stacey Mochalski, 40.

WEDDED BLISS: Acting Officer in Charge of Gympie Road Policing Unit Chris Watson, 50, and his wife, Acting Deputy Principal at Gympie West State School Stacey Mochalski, 40 were married last month. Photography by Bambi

The pair married on a private property at Pie Creek on September 21 in front of 90 guests.

They were driven to the venue in a red 1957 Chevy pillarless coupe and a yellow FB Holden generously made available for the day by Mal Whittaker.

Chris and Stacey met six years ago when they were playing on the same touch football team.

Stacey and Chris Watson's wedding held at Pie Creek with family and friends on September 21, 2019. Photography by Bambi

"Chris and I were friends, often talking for hours after watching a movie - in the friend zone,” Stacey said.

"He was very patient and a gentleman. After realising a connection had formed we have grown to be best of mates, partners in crime and life partners for what will be an exciting and adventurous life ahead with our five children combined.”

Chris said he thought Stacey was "an amazing and fun person” who was "out of my league”.

Stacey and Chris Watson's wedding held at Pie Creek with family and friends on September 21, 2019. Photography by Bambi

Chris grew up in Warwick but moved to Gympie from a Brisbane posting in 1998.

Stacey grew up in Gympie but moved away to study before returning years later.

Stacey's bridesmaid's were Renee Albrecht and Bec Whitfield.

Maid-of-honour was Megan Austin and Stacey's daughter Tilah, 11, was flower girl.

She was walked down the aisle by her son Slater, 8, and was given away by Slater and Tilah.

Stacey and Chris Watson's wedding held at Pie Creek with family and friends on September 21, 2019. Photography By Bambi

Chris had two groomsmen - Paul Frampton and Joe Dooling.

His best man was his son Ethan Watson.

Stacey wore an elegant Alexandra dress which was all about the beautifully balanced silhouette.

Handmade from soft, stretch French lace and hand-cut lace motifs, the dress featured a flattering high neck with a V-neck lining, combined with a low, open back and secured with a single satin button at the neckline.

Stacey bought her dress from Grace Loves Lace.

The bridesmaid dresses were rust with native green florals.

Stacey and Chris Watson's wedding held at Pie Creek with family and friends on September 21, 2019. Photography by Bambi

Chris and Stacey celebrated their marriage with a honeymoon in Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur and Pangkor Laut.

Photography By Bambi captured the day.