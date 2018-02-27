She told her teacher in Year 4 this was what she wanted

Gympie High student Stacey Pagel is making her dream of becoming a vet nurse come true.

WHEN Gympie teen Stacey Pagel was in Year 4 she told her teacher that when she grew up she wanted to be a vet nurse.

Fast forward eight years and Stacey is fulfilling her childhood dream.

Stacey, a Year 12 student at Gympie State High School, was recently signed into a Certificate II in Animal Studies Traineeship at Gympie Vet Services.

This is the school-based pathway into the vet nursing qualification.

Stacey aims to compete this qualification by the end of the year enabling her to start the Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing in 2019.

Having lived in town her whole life and never owning a pet, Stacey attributes her love of animals to her grandmother.

Attending GSHS has given Stacey the opportunity to immerse herself fully in the school's Rural Industries School of Excellence, the name given to the specialist agriculture program at Gympie State High School.

The program aims to provide relevant and current education, training and practical experience in agriculture and horticulture for the purpose of establishing a skills-base for employment in agribusiness beyond school.

Through this program, Stacey has been able to develop her passion for all kinds of animals, and for the last two years, she has jointly held the position of cattle show team captain. In this role, Stacey is responsible for assisting with the management, preparation and training of the school's show cattle. She also mentors junior team members, helping them to develop the skills and confidence required to parade animals in a public arena.

Accessing the school's work experience program, Stacey was first placed at Gympie Vet Services in 2016.

She loved the opportunity and her resolve to be a vet nurse held.

In 2017, she completed a Certificate II in Health Support at TAFE. Whilst her classmates undertook their 40 hours of work placement in (human) health care facilities, Stacey approached Gympie Vet Services to do hers.

She reasoned she could apply the infection prevention and control, communication and workplace health and safety units just as easily in this environment and again work with animals.

Brett Hall, practice manager at GVS said they were only too happy to have Stacey back at the practice to do her placement, having proved her ability during her work experience.

In October last year she was offered an after school paid position with the practice and when school returned this year approached Mr Hall about the possibility of a traineeship.

Stacey is one of the 43 school-based apprentices and trainees at GSHS.

While many students are interested in vet nursing traineeships, it is rarely offered and it takes an exceptional young person to be given such an opportunity whilst still in high school.

Receiving the 2017 TAFE Queensland Vocational Education and Training Achievement Award, Stacey's application to her studies, her genuine passion for animals and her quiet, yet determined demeanour have seen her almost full fill her childhood dream, she just needs a pet to complete the picture.