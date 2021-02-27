‘She said yes’: Jamie Durie is engaged

The Aussie television host has announced his “magical” engagement on Instagram, designing a custom ring for his future wife.

The Aussie television host has announced his “magical” engagement on Instagram, designing a custom ring for his future wife.

Gardening guru Jamie Durie has proposed to his girlfriend in a "magical" setting.

The popular Aussie television host shared the news on Instagram, posting several loved-up photos with his fiancee, singer songwriter Ameka Jane.

"She said YES! Thrilled to announce our engagement. Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down," Durie wrote of his fourth engagement.

"I couldn't be happier. Magic night for a magic girl."

Durie said he worked with Instinct Jewellers to create the custom engagement ring, which features argyle champagne diamonds and green ascher cut sapphires.

The jeweller said the stones had been chosen for sentiment and the ring came in a custom wooden box.

READ MORE: How TV host's empire crumbled

This is Durie’s fourth engagement. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Durie

He’s never married and has one daughter from an early relationship. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Durie

Durie shared a photo of "marry me" written in roses and Australian native flowers by a picturesque location on the water.

His fiancee also shared the happy news on her account.

"That's a BIG YES! My beautiful man @jamiedurie my heart is full. Thank you for coming in to my life and loving me just as I am. Let's do this," she wrote.

The pair have a 17-year age gap, with news of their romance first surfacing last year.

It's believed the pair met in LA, where Durie typically spends half of his year with his daughter, 26-year-old Taylor.

RELATED: Scott Cam addresses rumours he is being replaced by Jamie Durie

He reportedly met his singer fiancee in LA.

Durie designed a custom engagement ring.

In 2019 Durie said he had met a "lovely partner" but didn't name her.

He told media he wanted to settle down and have more children.

"I've been married to my career for a while. I'm looking forward to having some more babies. At least two," he said at the time.

Durie was previously engaged to Lisa Christie, a runner-up on his TV show Top Design but she broke things off abruptly in 2013 after she reportedly found sexts from other women on his phone.

Durie has been engaged three times before but never married.

His daughter's mother is Michelle Glennock, a Las Vegas showgirl who he met when they were 18.

Originally published as 'She said yes': Jamie Durie engaged