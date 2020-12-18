Menu
Businessman Shaun French has been behind bars since the incident in Nana Glen.
Crime

Shaun French sentenced for assault and animal cruelty

Janine Watson
18th Dec 2020 11:51 AM
Coffs Harbour businessman Shaun French has been sentenced.

The 34-year-old was facing a number of serious offences including aggravated break and enter and animal cruelty.

He was the owner of Complete Pest Control at the time of the incident.

He was given an aggregate term of imprisonment of three years and three months which commences from November 26 last year - the night of a violent outburst in Nana Glen.

His sentence expires on February 25, 2023 with a non-parole period of two years.

This means he will first be eligible for parole on November 25, 2021.

The sentence comes after his guilty plea in the Coffs Harbour District Court yesterday for the following offences:

- Aggravated break and enter - commit a serious indictable offence.

- Stalk/intimidate, intending to cause fear of physical harm (domestic)

- Common assault

- Torture, beat and cause death of an animal (cat)

- Take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage

Several of the charges relate to a gathering French attended at Nana Glen in November last year where he became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.

animal cruelty assault charges coffs harbour courts nana glen assault shaun french
Coffs Coast Advocate

