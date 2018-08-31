SHATTERED: Curra resident reeling from parrots theft

DEVASTATED: Curra resident Brooks Joy was left shattered when she found out two of her beloved parrots had been stolen.

DEVASTATED: Curra resident Brooks Joy was left shattered when she found out two of her beloved parrots had been stolen. Philippe Coquerand

A BIRD thief is on the run after nabbing two expensive gold ring necked parrots from a Curra home on Monday.

Brooks Joy lives on Cliff Jones Rd and said she was left "shattered" by the theft.

"I was at the hospital when it occurred," she said.

"I had eight parrots in the cage, four were olive, one was white, one was creamy and the other two were gold ring necked."

Mrs Joy said the birds were safely locked away in the cage.

"There were two chains hanging to the right and it's only a small key and it was hanging on a piece of string, so it was easy enough to get that," she said.

"When we came home, I said to my husband that the door's been opened; it was quite obvious."

She believes it was a deliberate act.

"The ones that were stolen cost $100, they were more expensive than the other parrots," she said.

"The other six remained in the cage."

Now she's struggling to bear the news that two of her most beloved parrots are gone.

"It's heart-breaking," she said.

"I have severe depression, not just from what occurred, but I'm very sad.

"You don't expect this sort of thing to happen."

All Mrs Joy wants to see is her parrots returned.

"Please return them, they're greatly missed," she said.

"Just when you think things are going well, this happens, it's just devastating."