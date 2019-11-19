Gallen makes surprise property move

Fresh from boxing Barry Hall, Paul Gallen is now the owner of a Bedding Barn showroom. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

Fresh from boxing Barry Hall, Paul Gallen is now the owner of a Bedding Barn showroom. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

RETIRED Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen and wife Anne have expanded their property holdings in the Shire, adding another commercial property.

They have bought the Caringbah showroom premises on Taren Point Road that is leased on a short term to the Bedding Barn.

The bulky goods retail building cost $1.9 million, having $2.45 million hopes two year ago.

The couple now own the Bedding Barn showroom on Taren Point Rd.

It was offered as netting around $260,000 income a year, but with even bigger warehouse development approval.

The 669sq m offering went to auction, where it passed in on a $2 million vendor bid. Selling agent Jon Brookes marketed it as having exposure to 55,000 cars every day.

The couple secured laundromat premises in Cronulla earlier this year that cost $2.2 million.

The couple own a number of properties around the Shire.

Gallen, who retired after pulling on the jersey 349 times, including the 2016 premiership, recently published his autobiography, Heart and Soul.

It was launched at the Berkelouw Bookstore in Cronulla after being co-written by my colleague, David Riccio.

The Gallens have called Burraneer home since 2012.