Shark spotted in northern NSW

by Jack Paynter
15th Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

A shark has been spotted near a popular northern NSW beach less than a week after a man was killed by a great white on the Gold Coast.

The shark was filmed swimming in what looks like shallow water between Ballina and Evans Head, just over 100km from the Gold Goast.

Both beaches are popular with surfers.

Gold Coast beaches reopened on Thursday after surfer Nick Slater, 46, was fatally wounded by off Greenmount Beach last Tuesday.

Greenmount Beach shark attack victim Nick Slater,

It was the first fatality from a shark attack on a Gold Coast beach in 62 years, and first since a controversial shark net was installed in the 1960s.

A video of the shark swimming in northern NSW was posted to Instagram by Madison Stewart on Monday.

 

The shark was spotted less than a week after a fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram/@sharkgirlmadison

 

"Filmed this beauty this morning," she posted.

"Let's steer clear of Ballina/ Evans heads surf breaks for a little while folks. Dead whale has attracted some sharks."

The 17m-long sperm whale carcass weighing about 40 tonnes that washed up at Patchs Beach, south of Ballina, was removed by authorities on Monday morning.

 

 

