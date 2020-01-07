Menu
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
Shark spotted at popular snorkelling spot

by Erin Smith
7th Jan 2020 1:35 PM
Lifeguards are advising swimmers and divers to stay out of the water after a shark was spotted near the Tangalooma wrecks off Moreton Island.

A Queensland Surf Lifesaving spokesman said lifeguards checking the area on a jetski spotted what is believed to be a shovel nose shark near the wreaks at about 12.45pm.

He said lifeguards had advised people to stay out of the area.

There is no official patrolled beach on Moreton Island.

Swimmers are asked to inform nearby lifeguards of any further shark sightings.

