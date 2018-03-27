Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shark nets are being dragged out of the water this week.
Shark nets are being dragged out of the water this week. NSW DPI
News

Shark nets ripped from water as wild weather approaches

Scott Sawyer
by
27th Mar 2018 10:18 AM

BEACHGOERS have been warned with more changes to safety measures as wild weather strikes the region.

Fisheries Queensland has advised its shark control equipment is being removed, with all shark nets to be lifted out of the water by this afternoon.

Beaches all the way up to and including Rainbow Beach are affected by the changes.

There is a strong chance of showers and thunderstorms today, while showers could persist up until Good Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's seven-day forecast shows possible showers for the Easter weekend, but it is only a slight chance of light rain through to Easter Monday.

beach safety community environment nature sharks sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Gympie rates were invalid too: parliament

Gympie rates were invalid too: parliament

News Report to parliament shows "at least” 26 councils needed a back-dated law to legitimise their rates and charges

  • 27th Mar 2018 12:57 PM
Easter on Mary street party is almost here

Easter on Mary street party is almost here

News The annual Easter celebration in Gympie is only one sleep away.

  • 27th Mar 2018 11:30 AM
Di's internet cake business has the sweet taste of success

Di's internet cake business has the sweet taste of success

News All you need to know about this, is that it involves cheesecake.

BREAKING: Gympie's last video store forced to close for good

BREAKING: Gympie's last video store forced to close for good

News Network Video on Duke St stops renting movies from next Tuesday.

Local Partners