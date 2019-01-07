Share the magic: Cooloola as you may never have seen it

"HOW awesome was that?” said one of four young Melbourne visitors as he came back to earth at Rainbow Beach yesterday.
He and three mates had just experienced the thrill of a seriously different way of seeing the sights of the Cooloola Coast.
Glen Cruickshank of Rainbow Beach Helicopters had just taken them up and around the sights from Fraser Island to the Carlo Sandblow and out around Tin Can Bay and the seriously undisturbed areas where crabs breed and dugongs still graze on seagrass beds right under our noses.
As the school brreak heads rapidly towards its end, the thousands who visited The Cooloola Coast over the Christmas-New Year break will take home some of the best holiday memories imaginable.
That is what they said anyway.
Mr Cruickshank's aerial tour was hard to beat, even on a day when prevailing ocean conditions made boating a challenge, though not one daunting enough to keep the people at Wolf Rock Dive on the terra firma.
There should be a few about,” the dive company's co-owner Alex Heathcote said as he and trainee dive masster Sam Parker backed their dive boat, Evolution, into the Tin Can Inlet at Bullock Point.
And when he says "a few about” he is talking about sharks.
His clients come from all over the world to dive with grey nurse sharks and the site's other specialty, eagle rays.
Closer to town, Rainbow Beach Horse Rides was letting the horses help weave the magic as visitors made the most of a beautiful day for a ride.
More sedate pleasures were enjoyed by campers at Inskip Point, including the Purvis family, reunited as grandparents from Gippsland, Victoria caught up with Gympie family members.