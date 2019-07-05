SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

DRINK DRIVING: Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive.

DRINK DRIVING: Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive. Max Fleet

SIX people have faced Gympie Magistrates Court for drink or drug driving offences this week.

Gympie man Garth Hedley Brown pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit on Monday after he was caught in Tinana on May 2 while holding a learner licence.

Brown blew .105 and copped a $500 fine along with a three-month disqualification. A conviction was not recorded.

Jamie Eric Doelz pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis residue in his saliva while on a probationary licence on the Bruce Highway at Pomona on May 6.

Doelz was banned from driving for the mandatory minimum three months and fined $200 with no conviction recorded.

Rodney John Tucker was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Mary Valley Rd at Amamoor on April 11.

A sample of Tucker's blood was taken while he was recovering in Sunshine Coast University Hospital, and it registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.084. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months. No conviction was recorded.

Jessica Kathleen Mcleish blew .164 on Cliff Jones Rd at Curra on June 7. Mcleish's solicitor said her client had only consumed "three beers”, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan said that didn't seem likely.

"Three beers at .164? That just doesn't make any sense,” Mr Callaghan said.

Mcleish copped a six-month driving ban and an $800 fine. No conviction was recorded.

Georgina Lyn Ramsden had methylamphetamine in her saliva while driving on a provisional licence at Pinbarren on May 2. She was fined $200 and banned from driving for three months, but no conviction was recorded.

Alina Rose-Marie Bartel became distracted by her phone while driving on a provisional licence near the Mary Valley Link Rd intersection at Amamoor late at night on June 15.

She crashed into a street light, knocking it over, and walked about 100m south of the scene before police stopped her and she registered a breath test of .146.

Bartel was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for five months, with Mr Callaghan noting she had already been banned for "the better part of a month” before her appearance in court. No conviction was recorded.