Shame on you council: Gympie rates notices sting residents

SYSTEM SHOCK: Gympie's ratepayers are feeling stung by some of this year's rise, which range from 1.8 per cent to more than 8 per cent.

THE rate notices are out and the region is divided over this year's slug, which stretches from as little as 1.8 per cent to more than 8 per cent, depending on the area.

And readers on Facebook have not been shy about letting their feelings about the rise known.

Nikki Maree said it reinforced her decision to pull up stakes for a different property.

"Can't afford $1600 every six months,” she said.

"Just another way to squeeze the last drop out of hard working people, let alone pensioners.

"Shame on you Gympie council.

"Might have to vote you out next time, you're certainly not working for the people.”

Julianne Munn said "Mine's almost $1700 for the half-yearly notice ... and ours is with no rubbish bins too and our road is graded about every three years.”

It was the same story for Terri-lea Asmus.

"Our rates jumped from $1717 to $1891 and we are rural res(idential),” Ms Asmus said.

"No water hook ups, etc.

"All we get is garbage collection.

"This time last year our rates were $1590.

"Seriously Gympie Council ... WTF are you doing?”

Julie Burow said, "I have got mine and was surprised to see that it wasn't as high as I thought it would be, actually not all that much more than the last one.”

"No complaints here.”

Bec Vella-Miller said her $15 increase was still better than the $1500 quarters she paid at Logan.

Wesley Tarbuck said the region's rates were simply reality at work.

"If you are dearer it's only because it's a much smaller group of people and the work works out dearer per ratepayer ... I don't find Gympie dear,” he said.

Matt Burge asked if at least one of the bills was a misprint.

"Sounds like a mistake with that person paying $1700; maybe per year not every six months,” he said.

It was swiftly refuted by Jenni Hewitt.

"Matt Burge it is not a mistake.

"A Victory Heights property went from $1350 per half year to $1585 per half year!” she said.

And Tegan Lane asked the age-old question when it comes to rates.

"So what do residents get for this money?

"Free train rides? No.

"Free water park? No.

"Free potholes? Yes.”

At a minimum

Gympie's minimum rates for past five years

2015-16: $1044.76

2016-17: $1098

2017-18: $1155

2018-19: $1183.90

2019-20: $1205.20