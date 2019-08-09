Shake-up in surf club ranks ‘not linked to scandal’

The Sunshine Coast surf lifesaving scene has been shaken up with recent scandals and an organisational shake-up. Picture: Alex Coppel.

The Sunshine Coast surf lifesaving scene has been shaken up with recent scandals and an organisational shake-up. Picture: Alex Coppel.

A MAJOR restructure in the Sunshine Coast surf lifesaving ranks has nothing to do with the scandals and controversy gripping the organisation, a new president assures.

Former Surf Life Saving Sunshine Coast branch president, John Thorpe was replaced at the annual general meeting two weeks ago by prominent Noosa member, Gerard O'Brien.

Mr Thorpe's decision to "step-down" comes weeks after explosive reports from a Sunshine Coast "whistleblower" about illegal filming of female lifesavers in a shower room, who was then denied his membership renewal at a local club.

Gerard O'Brien has moved in as new president of the Sunshine Coast Surf Life Saving branch.

Mr O'Brien, a clubbie for almost 20 years, was "honoured" to take his predecessor's place saying his decision to step aside wasn't related to the incidents.

"I can assure the Sunshine Coast community that any concerns brought to the branch's attention are investigated," he said.

"To ensure a smooth transition, I am fortunate that John has agreed to remain active within the branch as deputy president.

"The surf lifesaving movement has been very good to me and my family - it is a wonderful organisation made up of great people and if you put constructive effort into making it better, it repays you in spades."

The complaint about behaviour at a Sunshine Coast club is part of a wider brief of shocking misbehaviour which includes a sex tape scandal involving a teenage boy and girl at a Gold Coast club.

The Surf Life Saving industry has been rocked by sex tape and illegal filming allegations. Picture: Alex Coppel.

The whistleblower first made a complaint in October last year and again in June saying the club in question was not capable of investigating itself competently.

While Mr O'Brien didn't elaborate on the club or former member in question, he didn't take the allegations lightly.

"Any matters brought to our attention are taken very seriously and dealt with according to our defined processes," he said.

"I will be building on the efforts of my predecessor and will aim to continue to support the development … and responding to the changing needs as our population grows."

Surf Life Saving Queensland's former-Sunshine Coast branch president John Thorpe has taken a step down to deputy president.

Mr Thorpe's move to a different role within the branch is contrary to drama on the Gold Coast where at least five other clubbies have been sacked in what Surf Life Saving Queensland described as "redundancies".

A representative from Surf Life Saving Queensland said they couldn't comment for the Coast branch, but took all complaints seriously and each report would be investigated.

They said the redundancies formed part of a decision planned more than 12 months ago in an organisation-wide review examining the structure of the industry.

"Our thoughts are with the staff members affected and their families, and we will continue to do all we can to support those impacted," they said.