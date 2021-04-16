Shake up at the Gympie Devils after coach’s shock exit

The Gympie Devils have seen a coaching carousel with their open women side early this season, with Mick Curran (left) making way for duo Darren Burns (top right) and Troy Carlson.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gympie mayor Mick Curran has stepped down as the coach of the Gympie Devils open women side two games into the 2021 rugby league season.

Curran was announced as the women’s coach last November, some 17 years since his previous stint at the club ended, but could not continue in his new role and handed over the reins earlier this month.

Former Brisbane Bronco Darren Burns and previous women’s coach Troy Carlson will tag team leadership duties as the season moves ahead.

Carlson took the Devils to a grand final in their inaugural women’s season in 2019.

Burns, also a Brisbane Broncos game development officer and former Devils president, said he was excited to help take on the role after Curran told club brass he could not juggle the coaching role with work commitments.

“Mick wasn’t able to commit to the role full time with work and other stuff going on, so he wanted to step down,” Burns said.

“At this stage we’ll be taking on the role together, it’s hard to find someone who can commit 100 per cent to the role at the moment.

“I’m going to be there when I can. My job takes me away up to other footy clubs at times, so I can’t be at training all the time, but between Troy and I hopefully we can get the job done.”

Burns said he and Carlson were optimistic that their squad could string together some strong on-field performances as the season gains momentum.

“There’s a full range of ladies there, some who have never played before and some who are quite experienced. There’s certainly enough talent out there to be competitive,” he said.

“It’s not the easiest game to coach, being a contact sport, it can be a bit of a shock to the system for the less experienced girls.

“They’re all there because they’re willing and that’s half the job, we look forward to teaching them.”

The changeover comes at a welcome time for the Devils, who will enjoy a bye this weekend before taking on Beerwah at Jack Stokes Oval on Anzac Day in Round 4.

The Devils scored an 18-4 win over Caboolture to open the season with a win, but copped a 40-6 drubbing at the hands of Caloundra in Round 2.