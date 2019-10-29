Menu
SHOCK FOOTAGE: Woolooga resident Ann-Maree Pike has captured this terrifying video which shows their property in the firing line during Sunday night's storm,
The incredible moment a lightning bolt hit too close to home

Philippe Coquerand
29th Oct 2019 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
A SPECTACULAR electrical storm struck parts of the Gympie region on Sunday night producing large hail and destructive winds, with some houses losing power for hours.

More than 62,000 lightning strikes were recorded between Gympie and Caboolture that night.

Woolooga resident Ann-Maree Pike was with her daughter Chloe when they captured the terrifying moments a lightning bolt struck near their property causing a number of appliances to stop working.

In the video, you can hear a loud shriek as a "big white spark" hits their property, destroying the power grid and causing them to lose their microwave, fridge and freezer, and coffee machine.

 

SEE MORE HERE: Lightning strikes in the thousands as double storms lash Gympie with hail, rain

 

"It was pretty frightening," Mrs Pike said.

"We received 33mm of rain from it which was good and it lasted for about an hour."

Mrs Pike said they would be contacting their insurance providers this week.

The sky lit up on Sunday night with lightning flash after lightning flash, contributing to the 61,684 lightning strikes recorded between 1pm and midnight.

The first storm formed mid-afternoon south of Kingaroy and hit the southern end of the Gympie region by 5.30pm.

Lightning hit a power pole at Imbil, leaving six properties without power for two hours.

Of the thousands of lightning strikes, 58,409 were cloud to cloud and 3275 hit the ground, Energex spokesman Danny Donald said.

"It certainly was ferocious in terms of lightning strikes in such a concentrated area," he said.

"That's the sort of lightning strikes you'd see in large, widespread storms."

