Sex slave reveals royal’s alleged fetish

Jeffrey Epstein "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre allegedly spent two days alone with Prince Andrew at the financier's ranch, "endlessly'' catering to every need of the royal - who especially enjoyed licking between her toes.

The claims were made in a manuscript that the Epstein accuser wrote about her alleged abuse at the hands of the late multi-millionaire, his accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell and rich and powerful men including the Prince - part of a trove of court documents released last week amid Maxwell's battle against sex-trafficking-related charges in Manhattan.

Giuffre wrote in her book proposal - titled The Billionaire Playboy's Club - that it was hard for her to stomach some of the men's bizarre sexual preferences.

"It wasn't easy meeting the sexual desires of these strange men, the Prince being one of them," she claimed, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell accused of shocking sex claim in unsealed documents

Andrew stepped back from royal life late last year. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Giuffre has alleged she had sex three separate times with the Prince - essentially pimped out to him by Epstein and Maxwell - a claim the royal has vigorously denied.

"He loved my feet and even licked in between my toes,'' Giuffre wrote of the Prince. But, "there was the lack of passion in the intimacy we shared, to him I was just another girl, and to me, he was just another job.''

Giuffre wrote that Maxwell sent her alone to Epstein's sprawling ranch Zorro in 2001, when she was around 17 or 18, to meet the Duke of York, who she had already allegedly had sex with at least once in London. He would have been around 41 at the time.

The now-36-year-old mum-of-three said she wasn't told which of Epstein's buddies would be there to greet her.

She said Andrew met her with "Hello" - and "that same old cheesy grin".

"What a sight," Giuffre wrote.

"He wrapped his arms around my waist and greeted me like an old friend. I hugged him back, rolling my eyes at the same time, already dreading what lay in store over the next couple of days.

"My job was to entertain him endlessly, whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or simply take him horseback riding."

RELATED: Two words that will doom Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre in a BBC interview about Prince Andrew.

She said she felt disgusted afterwards - although she was paid handsomely by Epstein for the visit, nearly $US1000.

She said she then flew back to New York to meet up with Epstein and Maxwell.

"So … how was the ranch with the Prince?" Maxwell asked, according to Giuffre in the manuscript.

Giuffre replied: "I took him horseback riding, nowhere too far around the property, um … we went swimming in the pool, and of course I gave him plenty of massages. He had a massage at least a couple times each day, really seeming to enjoy his time there.

"I think he had really good time, he seemed relaxed during the trip, and when we said goodbye to each other, he gave me a kiss,'' she said she told the pair.

Giuffre said she could see she was telling Epstein and Maxwell "what they wanted to hear'' but that she felt "disgusted about the whole thing,'' the Mail said.

"Like two proud parents they both looked over me with such content. 'Good, you did really well,' Jeffrey complimented me," Giuffre said.

She wrote that then, "We all ventured up to Jeffrey's office and out came the infamous duffel bag that went wherever he did,'' according to the Mail.

"I was given close to a thousand dollars for my time in Santa Fe, more than what I thought anybody at my young age could make for a couple days of work," she wrote.

Giuffre also said she had sex at some other point with an unidentified "prince" whose name she didn't know.

The accuser has said the manuscript is "99 per cent true,'' although her lawyers have acknowledged at least some of it was "fictionalised,'' according to Britain's The Sun.

Epstein died while in custody in Manhattan awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Sex slave reveals royal's alleged fetish