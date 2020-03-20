Sex, grog and medication in Gympie court

COURT: Sex charges, a drunen disturbance and a man who had not taken his meds were part of the story in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.:

COURT: Sex charges, a drunen disturbance and a man who had not taken his meds were part of the story in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.:

In custody on sex charges

A SOUTHSIDE man has been committed for District Court trial on sex offence charges involving an underage girl and possession of digital child exploitation images.

Craig Anthony McLean, 30, is charged with indecently dealing with a child under 16 on October 24 last year.

He is also charged with engaging as an adult in conduct intended to procure a child under 16 between July 1, 2018 and October 24 last year and with having unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under 16 between November 1, 2018 and November 28, 2019.

McLean, who appeared by video link from jail did not apply for bail or enter a plea to the charges.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded him in custody for District Court trial at a date to be notified.

.

‘Inebriation not vilification’

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan yesterday expressed doubts about a young Tin Can Bay man’s claim that his admitted disorderly behaviour was a response to racial vilification.

Dylan John Paul Elder, 25, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to a public nuisance offence at Tin Can Bay on February 28.

Police told the court they attended a reported disturbance about 3pm and witnesses told them Elder had verbally abused other residents of a cabin park.

Police spoke to him and found him “heavily intoxicated, slurred his words and became aggressive with police,” who then arrested him.

Mr Callaghan expressed doubt about Elder’s claim that the incident was sparked by racist comments from his neighbours, saying it was more likely to have been associated with “your own inebriation.”

He convicted Elder and fined him $500.

.

Grief and medication

A GYMPIE man who had to be physically restrained by police after being arrested for wilful damage was fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan also extended the operational period of an existing suspended jail sentence after the man, Scott Anthony Baker, 36, pleaded guilty to that charge and to obstructing police.

The court was told the incident was partly a result of Baker’s grief over the recent death of his grandmother and the fact that he had not taken his usual medication.