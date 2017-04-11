28°
Sex, drugs and despair in the Gympie CBD

Arthur Gorrie
| 11th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
FATAL CHOICES: A disturbing story of sex, drugs and death has played out in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Renee Pilcher

A PROSTITUTION and drug dealing operation at a Gympie Hotel came to a sudden end when management called the authorities, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The court was told management notified police after noticing two women apparently soliciting in one of the hotel bars and working out of an upstairs room.

Maryborough woman Melissa Anne Gethings pleaded guilty to being on premises suspected of being used for unlawful prostitution, as well as to possessing drugs and drug utensils at the Royal Hotel last October.

Gethings, 39, told Magistrate M. Baldwin her co-accused had died of a drug overdose since being charged.

Police told the court that at 8.20pm on October 25, hotel management called police and told them two women were engaged in prostitution in the hotel's Room 3.

They had been seen talking to men in one of the hotel bars and security video recordings showed money changing hands, the police prosecutor told the court on Monday.

The women had rented a room about 3pm and had admitted engaging in sex acts for money, at a rate of $120 for 30 minutes.

Detectives accompanied the women to the room, ostensibly to buy drugs.

"A search of Gethings' mobile phone revealed messages related to buying rock,” the court was told.

Police found small quantities of amphetamine and marijuana in the room.

Gethings said she had got out of jail at the start of last year, had sold her house before going to jail and had struggled when she got out.

"My co-accused died. She overdosed. She had struggled,” Gethings told the court.

"My partner died two weeks ago,” she added, explaining that this death was not related to drugs.

Mrs Baldwin placed Gethings on nine months probation with drug testing for therapeutic intervention.

Gympie Times

Topics:  amhetamine gympie ice marijuana police prostitution rock

