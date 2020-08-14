‘Sex club golden showers’: Trump facing sordid new claims

Donald Trump’s former fixer claims he knows where the US President’s “skeletons are buried” and that he “cheated in the election”.

Donald Trump "colluded with the Russians" and "cheated in the election", the US President's former fixer claims in his new book.

Michael Cohen, who was Mr Trump's personal lawyer for more than a decade, published the foreword to his book Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump today.

He says he knew Trump "better than even his family", and accuses him of being a "fraud" and a "racist".

"I know where the skeletons are buried because I was the one who buried them," Cohen wrote in the foreword.

He wrote "Trump had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors", adding the US President "cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything - and I mean anything - to 'win' has always been his business model and way of life."

Cohen said he received hundreds of death threats after he agreed to co-operate with Robert Mueller's Special Counsel probe, which investigated Russian interference in the 2016 US election, as well as alleged links between Mr Trump's associates and Russian officials and possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.

He claims "enraged Trump supporters vowed to kill me".

"For weeks, walking the streets of Manhattan, I was convinced that someone was going to ram me with their car. I was exactly the person Trump was talking about when he said he could shoot and kill someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it," he wrote.

Mr Cohen - who was recently released from jail after pleaded guilty to multiple crimes including lying to congress in 2018 - wrote "this is the book the President of the United States does not want you to read".

"When Trump wanted to reach Russian President Vladimir Putin, via a secret back channel, I was tasked with making the connection in my Keystone Kop fashion," Cohen wrote.

"I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump's path to power," he wrote.

"From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump's clandestine lovers, I wasn't just a witness to the president's rise - I was an active and eager participant."

The White House has hit out at the book, labelling it "fan fiction". However, they did not address specific claims made in the foreword, according to CNN.

"Michael Cohen's book is fan fiction. He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales. It's unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump," White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern said, CNN reports.

Originally published as 'Sex club golden showers': Trump facing sordid new claims