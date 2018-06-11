Menu
Sewerage is becoming a bigger revenue stream for Gympie regional Council.
Council News

Sewerage a growing revenue stream for Gympie council

scott kovacevic
by
11th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
GYMPIE Regional Council's annual revenue has soared by 23 per cent since 2010 but it seems, rather than rates, the big driver is the region's waste.

During the past eight years, the council's sewerage revenue has grown from $7.07 million to $11.17 million, a 59.1 per cent increase.

Behind this rising tide is housing growth, with more than 1300 new rateable properties built in that time.

While waste has been the biggest mover, it is not the biggest contributor.

That title belongs to rates and charges, which accounted for 76 per cent of revenue in 2016-17. Since the start of the decade, rates and charges revenue has grown from $48 million to $64 million (up 33 per cent).

But while we might baulk at the thought of paying rates, it seems the pain in fact remains largely the same.

NOT A WASTE: Revenue from sewerage is bringing in a bigger part of council revenue.
Over that time the average contribution from the ratepayer has jumped from $2034 to $2601. However, growth in the region's average household income means residents are not paying a higher proportion of their budget on their rates notice (5 per cent if you are wondering).

Mayor Mick Curran said that while the proposed 2.5 per cent increase in this year's budget might raise some ire, it was not disproportionate to the changing economy.

"People are entitled to their opinions, but they're not entitled to change the facts,” he said.

"The facts are we've delivered three budgets which have been the lowest rate rises in council's history... at the end of the day we are, at every turn, trying to provide value for money for the ratepayer.”

