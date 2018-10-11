SEVERE STORM: Possible 'tornado', tennis ball-sized hail near Coast

A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, with several Sunshine Coast suburbs in grasp.

A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, with several Sunshine Coast suburbs in grasp.

SOME Sunshine Coast schools are urging parents to do their school pick-up early as a dangerous storm looms overhead.

Brightwater State School took to social media to alert parents of their wishes.

"We expect heavy rain and storm activity within the next 30mins," was posted.

"Parent's may wish to collect children early particularly children who had ridden or walked to school."

Photos from the scene at Kingaroy after a severe supercell thunderstorm swept through the small town. Image via Leonie Bartlett

INITIAL: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast by the Bureau of Meteorology, including damaging winds and tennis ball-sized hail.

Damaging winds and large "tennis ball-sized" (6-7cm) hailstones are predicted over the next several hours.

The storm is currently hovering near Kingaroy and heading east, with Nambour, Maroochydore, Noosa Heads, Cooroy, Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Nanango in the firing line.

⚠️ UPDATE: Tennis ball sized hail (6-7cm in diameter) has been reported with the thunderstorm near #Kingaroy as it continues to track to the northeast. A second severe thunderstorm has also developed near #Chinchilla. Track them on radar: https://t.co/wylRlNJBbP pic.twitter.com/WHvwdYEFaV — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 11, 2018

The storm tracking towards Kingaroy has been upgraded to very dangerous, with a red threat level.

BOM is warning hail the size of tennis balls are expected withing the core of the stormcells.

⚠️ WARNING UPDATE #qldstorm very dangerous cells headed for #Gympie, Proston, Rainbow Beach later. Destructive winds and large hail likely. Plenty of damage already caused by these cells unfortunately. Follow @QldFES advice, keep up to date with warnings https://t.co/CAsd6WNgLq pic.twitter.com/Xc75Dv9SIz — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 11, 2018

Independent Maleny-based weather forecasters Higgins Storm Chasers are reporting "very dangerous supercell" with the possibility of a "tornado".

"Seek shelter now" was their advice.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been placed by the Bureau of Meteorology with several Sunshine Coast suburbs in grasp. BOM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to:

Move your car undercover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the phone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.