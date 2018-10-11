Menu
A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, with several Sunshine Coast suburbs in grasp.
SEVERE STORM: Possible 'tornado', tennis ball-sized hail near Coast

Matty Holdsworth
by
11th Oct 2018 11:55 AM | Updated: 2:18 PM

SOME Sunshine Coast schools are urging parents to do their school pick-up early as a dangerous storm looms overhead. 

Brightwater State School took to social media to alert parents of their wishes. 

"We expect heavy rain and storm activity within the next 30mins," was posted.

"Parent's may wish to collect children early particularly children who had ridden or walked to school." 

Photos from the scene at Kingaroy after a severe supercell thunderstorm swept through the small town. Image via Leonie Bartlett
Photos from the scene at Kingaroy after a severe supercell thunderstorm swept through the small town. Image via Leonie Bartlett

INITIAL: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast by the Bureau of Meteorology, including damaging winds and tennis ball-sized hail.

Damaging winds and large "tennis ball-sized" (6-7cm) hailstones are predicted over the next several hours.

The storm is currently hovering near Kingaroy and heading east, with Nambour, Maroochydore, Noosa Heads,  Cooroy, Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Nanango in the firing line.  

The storm tracking towards Kingaroy has been upgraded to very dangerous, with a red threat level. 

BOM is warning hail the size of tennis balls are expected withing the core of the stormcells. 

Independent Maleny-based weather forecasters Higgins Storm Chasers are reporting "very dangerous supercell" with the possibility of a "tornado". 

"Seek shelter now" was their advice. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to:

  • Move your car undercover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the phone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
    Local Partners