33°
News

Severe thunderstorms to lash Sunshine Coast, Gympie

Erin Long
| 18th Mar 2017 5:23 PM
WILD WEATHER: Storms are heading for the Coast.
WILD WEATHER: Storms are heading for the Coast. MJF Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: THE BoM have issued a revised severe thunderstorm warning at 5.35pm warning severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar west, and near Noosa Heads, Montville, Palmwoods and Cooroy.

No Caption
No Caption

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect the area southwest of Noosa Heads and Eumundi by 5.45 pm and Caloundra, the area southwest of Caloundra and Tewantin by 6pm.

 

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning after intense cells were detected on the radar to the west of the Sunshine Coast.

The BoM warns that, at 4.45 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area north of Gympie.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

 

They are forecast to affect the area southwest of Noosa Heads, the area west of Noosa Heads, the area northeast of Gympie, Cooroy, Pomona and Toolara Forest by 5.45 pm.

 

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.50 pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bom storm warning weather

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Severe thunderstorms to lash Sunshine Coast, Gympie

Severe thunderstorms to lash Sunshine Coast, Gympie

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Sunshine Coast.

Fishing industry rattled as white spot disease breaks barriers

White spot disease in giant black tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon). Prawns at top and right of main photo show pink body colour typical of the acute phase of infection, while those at the bottom and to the left show classic white spots following the acute phase. Supplied: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

The deadly white spot disease has broken out from the Logan River

Countdown to opening of aquatic centre continues

MAKING A SPLASH: The splash are at Gympie's new aquatic centre for the very youngest patrons.

Gympie's new $22.2 million centre is close to opening.

Want to have your say on electoral overhaul? Here's how

Submissions open over the proposed Rainbow Beach electoral changes.

Submissions open over the proposed Rainbow Beach electoral changes

Local Partners

Tin Can men's shed will provide 'vital' community role

An April constructuin date has been approved by the Gympie Regional Council

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

WHERE IT ALL STARTED: Jocie and Josh Brogden on their wedding day at Boreen Point.

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

Imbil seeks input on railway precinct

NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.

RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape a major project in Imbil

From boxing to box step: What to check out this weekend

INTO THE RING: Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe comes to Kilkivan tonight.

Plenty to see and do around Gympie this weekend.

Veteran tennis players chasing gold in Gympie

GOLD CITY TOURNAMENT: Gympie's Barry Hardingham, 62, is looking to grab his share of the prize money at this weekend's tournament.

Senior tennis players chasing gold

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

THE results are in. The eight Monopoly tokens that will pass GO in the next generation of the popular board game have been announced.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

gr8 block with a view 2!

11 Lillis Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $122,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! So what are you waiting for bring your builder, get planning...

wake up 2 the sounds of the bush!

82 Ian Drive, Curra 4570

3 1 3 $285,000!

Want the country lifestyle and still be close 2 town? Only 15 minutes from Gympie, this three bedroom home on 3.2 acres has space 2 enjoy the simple life! Collect...

PIECE OF PARADISE

Lot 7 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land Situated in the sought-after area of Araluen is this fabulous block set ... $139,000

Situated in the sought-after area of Araluen is this fabulous block set on 4575m2 just around the corner from Victory College. The surrounding homes are exquisite...

Oasis in the Country,

456 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 3 1 4 OFFERS!

How good is this; country life with a plentiful water supply, privacy, views, want more read on.. When you first enter this private retreat, you will notice how...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

OPTIONS A PLENTY AT PIE CREEK

Lot 13 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Here you have the option of subdividing, subject to Council approval or living a life of privacy and serenity. This 54 acres at Pie Creek is in a perfect...

A PIECE OF PARADISE CLOSE TO TOWN

15 Barrett Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 1 $375,000

Situated in Widgee approx 15 minutes west of Gympie is a 2 year old, 4 bedroom Weathertex home on a fully fenced 5 acres. All the bedrooms have built-ins with the...

want 2 live the simple life!

108 Rodney Road, Curra 4570

3 1 1 $245,000!

The simple life is calling on this established 5 acre block with 3 bedroom home in Curra, north of Gympie. This is the kind of place where you can leave your...

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 8th APRIL...

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

Freehold property - Under Contract

9 Chapple Lane, Gympie 4570

Commercial Freehold Property - Under Contract Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie ... Under Contract

Freehold Property - Under Contract Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie CBD location. Multiple Off Street Car Parking spaces. Established Business in...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!