Severe thunderstorm, wild winds and hail on course to Gympie
SEVERE thunderstorms, destructive winds and hail are expected to bear down on the Gympie region later this afternoon.
It's not impossible to receive one of the top ends of the severe storms,” Bureau of Metereologist forecaster Gordon Banks said.
"We're expecting the storms to go until late evening persisting until tomorrow morning,” Mr Banks said.
Kin Kin received 68mm's of rain in 24 hours, followed by Gympie on 28mm's and towards the east of Gympie recorded 80mm's of rain.
"On Thursday we will have a southerly change with a rain band from the west,” Mr Banks said.