Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Gympie region

BOM have issued a severe storm warning for the Gympie region

BOM have issued a severe storm warning for the Gympie region

UPDATE: Several severe thunderstorm cells have now been identified on radars, expected to affect Rainbow Beach, Inskip Point and Double Island Point by 12:50pm.

11:45am:

GYMPIE residents are advised to be on alert as severe thunderstorms are developing and are expected to become stronger over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett and Sunshine Coast regions.

BOM issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay and Gympie region. Picture: BOM

The severe thunderstorms are beginning to develop and expected to become stronger and more extensive later this afternoon.

RELATED: RED ZONE: ‘Vicious storms could hit Gympie without warning’

The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding in the warning area.

Locations expected to be affected include Gympie and Rainbow Beach.

BOM issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay and Gympie region today. Picture: BOM

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* UPDATE: Driver involved in fatal crash still in ‘serious condition’

* Trial date set for disgraced Gympie builder

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to secure loose outdoor items, move cars under cover or away from trees, seek shelter preferably indoors, and beware of fallen powerlines and trees.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be released by 1:40pm.