Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sunshine Coast

BREAKING: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with heavy rainfall already hitting hinterland towns.

The warning, issued at 1pm, reported severe thunderstorms already on the weather radar near Montville and were slowly moving east.

"They are forecast to affect Palmwoods by 2:00 pm," the Bureau said in a statement.

The impact area for thunderstorms passing over the Sunshine Coast this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

The weather observation station at Bald Knob has recorded heavy rainfall of 57mm in a single hour.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:00 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Southeast Coast district.