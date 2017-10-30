Severe thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay and Burnett

UPDATE 2.20pm: The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 2pm for the Wide Bay and Burnett and several other places along the southeast coast.

According to the bureau, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Locations which may be affected include Ipswich, Biloela, Blackwater, Rolleston, Baralaba and Springsure.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West and Central West districts. Locations which may be affected include Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Selwyn and Mckinlay.

91 km/h wind gust was recorded at Trepell around 1pm.

QFES recommend the community:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:00 pm.

EARLIER: A THUNDERSTORM bringing with it 2cm hail stones, winds upwards of 90kmh and heavy rain has been forecast for the region by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning.

Much of the state is expected to be affected with Bundaberg in the heart of the severe thunderstorm probability.

The predicted downfall is set to take affect this afternoon and into the evening and is the result of a " vigorous surface trough" sweeping across the eastern part of Queensland.

BOM

A spokesman for the bureau said storms will be more likely over central districts and the Wide Bay, with some storms likely severe.

"A slight to medium chance of showers and storms over much of the remainder of the state, gradually clearing from the southwest as a much drier, cooler air mass extends into southern Queensland in the wake of the trough," he said.

" A cool day in the far southwest and hot conditions over the remaining interior and southeast, combining with gusty winds to result in elevated fire dangers over parts of the southern interior and northwest."

No warnings have been issued as of 11.20am.