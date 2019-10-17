Menu
Severe storms, possible hail for southeast

by Cloe Read
17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SEVERE thunderstorms with potential hail are forecast for southeast Queensland today but the Bureau of Meteorology says its "not the kind of rain we want to see". 

As the fire danger rating in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt region today reaches severe, the BOM is warning of a surface trough over the southern interior that will move slowly east reaching southeast Queensland this afternoon. 

However, BOM forecaster Livio Regano said it will not offer any relief. 

"There's a broad range at the Carnarvon Range that will push through the Darling Downs to the south of Fraser Island," he said. 

"There could be severe storms with the potential for hail but they're fast moving and don't stick around long enough for significant rain.

"It won't offer any relief, storms are fast moving so they don't produce much rain … the lightning strikes in storms tend to start fires but in the Darling Downs there's little to low rain … its not the kind of rain we want to see." 

Mr Regano said there was a "very good chance" the southeast coast could see rain, however it would not reach everyone.

Brisbane today is forecast to receive up to 8mm of rain with 50 per cent possibility of rain, while the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast are forecast for up to 2mm with 50 per cent chance of rain. 

There is also a strong wind warning for the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast waters.

southeast queensland storms weather

