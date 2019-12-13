Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Weather

Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

by Edward Randell
13th Dec 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Brisbane and southeast Queensland are being warned to expect severe thunderstorms today just two days after storms lashed the region, dumping 135 millimetres of rain in a matter of hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm forecast for Friday, saying severe thunderstorms are likely in a region stretching from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on the Gold Coast and across the Darling Downs after both regions largely escaped Wednesday's deluge.

 

BOM say suburbs in the red area on the map could see a supercell with giant hail (5cm).

The storm delivered more rain in a few hours than Brisbane had received in the previous six months, but did little to increase water levels in the region's dams.

The Bureau says it will issue alerts and warnings as needed as the day progresses.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland south east storm storm warning weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Technique catching 80cm fish in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Technique catching 80cm fish in the Gympie region

        News Weather has again limited anglers to where and when they can fish, with northerly winds persisting.

        • 13th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Vote now and help decide who will win Athlete of the Year

        Vote now and help decide who will win Athlete of the Year

        News There is an awesome prize pack for the Gympie Region 2019 Athlete of the Year...

        • 13th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Two men injured in crash down embankment near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men injured in crash down embankment near Gympie

        News Two men were injured in a crash near Gympie yesterday.

        Something in the water stinks at Lake Alford...

        premium_icon Something in the water stinks at Lake Alford...

        News “Several” comments from community members in recent times pointed out the water...