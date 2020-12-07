Severe storms heading our way

Parts of the Gympie region are in the firing line

Parts of the Gympie region are in the firing line

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3:20 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area west of Kilcoy, northern Moreton Bay, the ranges south of Jimna and the area northwest of Jimna.

NAMED: List of Gympie region sex offenders

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Kilcoy, Jimna, Comboyuro Point, Cape Moreton, Mount Kilcoy and Conondale by 3:50 pm and Caboolture, the area south of Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba, Pittsworth, Mapleton and Kenilworth by 4:20 pm.

NOMINATE: Help find the best Christmas butcher or deli in Gympie

A screen shot of the Gympie radar

Parts of the Gympie region are in the firing line

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

2-3cm hail was reported at Woodford around 1:00pm to 1:15pm

Multiple reports of hail up to 4cm at Bongaree around 2:10pm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:25 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.