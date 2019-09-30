Severe storms, hail on Gympie radar for today

SEVERE STORMS: Bureau of Meteorology forecast severe storms and large hail could hit the Gympie region tonight.

SEVERE STORMS: Bureau of Meteorology forecast severe storms and large hail could hit the Gympie region tonight. Aim Shep

IF you were praying for some rain, there might be some on the way but it won't be "drought-breaking.”

There is a slight chance severe thunderstorms and large hail could lash the Gympie region, but it all depends on the incoming trough approaching the coastline.

FORECAST: A map showing where the rain is currently at near Mitchelle and Roma. Gympie could expect some rainfall either tonight or tomorrow afternoon. Bureau of Metereology

"It's not certain today, but a trough moving inland could see some rainfall in the Gympie region,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster Annabelle Ford said.

Tomorrow is a 70 percent chance that up to 10mm of rain will fall in the region.

"It's a better chance to happen tomorrow,” she said.

The trough is currently off the coast and will be moving onto the coast sometime this afternoon.

Ms Ford said there's a possibility of "severe thunderstorms” tonight, which could have the potential to produce hail and damaging winds.

From Wednesday onwards, the Gympie region will have clear sunny days with maximum temperatures from 25-30C.

Today's max temperature is 32C.

GYMPIE FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Shower, Min 14C, Max 24C

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, Min 11C, Max 25

THURSDAY: Sunny, Min 10C, Max 27C

FRIDAY: Sunny, Min 8C, Max 28C

SATURDAY: Sunny, Min 9C, Max 30C

SUNDAY: Sunny, Min 11C, Max 30C