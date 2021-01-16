Severe storm warning puts Gympie on alert

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region as heavy weather moves in across the southeast.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones could lash the region at some stage tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued this warning just after 4pm:

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

“Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture and Ipswich.



“Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.



“The next warning is due to be issued by 7:05pm.”

Stay tuned to the weather bureau for updates.