Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie. FILE PHOTO.
Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie. FILE PHOTO.
News

Severe storm warning puts Gympie on alert

JOSH PRESTON
16th Jan 2021 5:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region as heavy weather moves in across the southeast.

A severe storm warning has been issued for Gympie and parts of the region.
A severe storm warning has been issued for Gympie and parts of the region.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones could lash the region at some stage tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued this warning just after 4pm:

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

“Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture and Ipswich.

“Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

“The next warning is due to be issued by 7:05pm.”

Stay tuned to the weather bureau for updates.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        Premium Content 29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        News Laminex, Bambling Property and Nestle Gympie are among those looking for new workers this week.

        One in hospital after car hits pedestrian in Gympie overnight

        Premium Content One in hospital after car hits pedestrian in Gympie...

        News The incident happened on Lawrence and Myall streets.

        ‘We’ll share the waves forever’: Paddle out honours Luddy

        Premium Content ‘We’ll share the waves forever’: Paddle out honours Luddy

        News A sea of surfboards covered Coolum Beach as the tight-knit community farewelled...

        UPDATE: Young man dead after motorbike crash near Gympie

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young man dead after motorbike crash near Gympie

        News The crash happened on Old Maryborough Rd early this morning.