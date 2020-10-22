Menu
News

Severe storm warning issued for parts of Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
22nd Oct 2020 1:32 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 1:20pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area northwest of Murgon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. They are forecast to affect Murgon, Goomeri and the area north of Goomeri by 1:50pm and Kilkivan and the area north of Kilkivan by 2:20pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:25 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

