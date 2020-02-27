Menu
A severe storm warning is currently in place for parts of the Wide Bay Burnett area in the next few hours. Photo: Bureau of Metereology
Severe storm warning issued for parts of Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
27th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
A SEVERE storm warning is currently in place for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett area for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.

The storms are likely to affect Childers, Biggenden, Gin Gin and Tiaro in the next several hours. Gympie is currently sitting south of the warning area.

Bureau of Metereology forecaster Peter Markworth said Gympie would cop more thunderstorms this afternoon.

“There is a potential for severe storms across most of the southeast today,” he said.

“There will definitely be more storms this afternoon and into the evening due to an upper trough developing.”

Gympie could expect anything from 20-30mm of rainfall tonight.

